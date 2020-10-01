TPD K-9s get bulletproof vests after girls' fundraiser

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - K-9s at the Thomasville Police Department (TPD) now have protective gear for high risk situations.
It’s all thanks two children who started an initiative to raise money.
After a few children raised thousands of dollars through a lemonade stand, K-9s at the police department have finally received their bulletproof vests.
“It’s really awesome that they dreamed this up and did it. It just shows that they have ambition at such a young age," Haley Jensen, a K-9 unit officer, said.
Thomasville Police Department now has four new “junior heroes.”
Wimberly Jones and Lily Anderson headed this effort to raise $1,800.
“I’m very happy and I’m glad that they’re going to be safe," said Jones.
“It’s exciting to know that they’re here," Anderson said.
The girls put on a lemonade stand a few months ago, raising money for K-9s at the Thomasville Police Department.
They surpassed their goal by raising more than $9,000.
TPD decided to honor them, as well as Sam Jones and Emily Grace Mullins, as junior heroes.
“I was shocked to have a ceremony. I thought they were going to just give it to them. But I’m happy that they had a ceremony so that everyone knows they got them," said Jones.
“I just wasn’t expecting it and it’s very exciting to know that they’re going to be safe," said Anderson.
Jensen said she’s grateful their K-9s now have this life saving equipment.
High risk situations like tracking felony suspects, murders or robberies are when the K-9s would use the vests.
“There’s multiple K-9s every year that unfortunately, that die due to gunfire, and so this is something that will protect out K-9s from being one of those. To be able to actually do it, it shows them that if they put their mind on a goal, they can achieve it. So we’re really appreciative of them and it’s something that we can really use," said Jensen.
Each vest is also personalized with the K-9′s name on the back.
