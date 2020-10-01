Thomasville Boys & Girls Club continues safe after-school program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys & Girls Club in Thomas County is in their third week of their after school program.
The center re-opened along with school systems in the county on September 8.
Chief Professional Officer Lee Wagner said they’re limiting the number of students in the program for safety.
They’re continuing to sanitize everything, and masks are worn while inside.
He said things are going well as they work to keep the building and everyone inside safe.
“Again, limited numbers and limited daily participation. But, the kids are excited to get back into the swing of the after school program. Staff have missed the kids and have really embraced them, and so we’re off to a great start," said Wagner.
Wagner said parents are not allowed in as they try to limit visitation as much as possible.
