Kemp: 10,000+ new jobs in first quarter

This announcement comes on the heels of Area Development magazine naming Georgia the “Top State for Doing Business” for a record-breaking seventh year in a row. This achievement is determined by the rankings that states receive from site selectors who help corporations choose the right location for long-term success. These weighted scores include categories such as overall cost of doing business, cooperative and responsive state government, workforce development programs, speed of permitting, logistics and infrastructure, available real estate, and other factors. Georgia ranked No. 1 in 10 of the 13 categories and placed in the top five in the other three categories.