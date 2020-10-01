GHSA: Valdosta QB gained eligibility with false information

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB is learning more about why Georgia High School Association (GHSA) said they ruled Valdosta High School Quarterback Jake Garcia intelligible to play.
According to GHSA, Garcia gained eligibility to transfer to Valdosta from California, using false information.
VHS officials have since suspended Garcia from the team after receiving that letter from the GHSA.
GHSA reports Garcia’s parents separated to meet the Georgia residence rules, with plans of reuniting at the end of the football season.
Later in the school’s response, they state, “We have never tried to circumvent the rules of our governing body for interscholastic sports.”
The GHSA said a student must make a “bona fide move,” meaning the student is to move simultaneously with the entire parental unit.
They said that’s not the case with the Garcia’s.
The USC commit transferred after California decided to not have fall 2020 sports due to the pandemic.
VHS has until Monday to appeal this ruling.
As of Thursday, they have yet to file an appeal.
