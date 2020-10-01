Georgia Sec. of State’s Office: Over 1.3 million absentee ballots requested so far

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - New numbers from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office show people have requested more than five times the number of absentee ballots this year compared to the last presidential election.
As of Sept. 30, over 1.3 million absentee ballots had been requested.
Of course, that’s not the final number. More voters are expected to request absentee ballots before the deadline of the Friday before Election Day.
