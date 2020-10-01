Expect a brief warm-up this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. A dry cold front reestablishes the cooler air overnight. Friday will be about 10 degrees cooler in the afternoon. The coolest morning will be Saturday with upper 40s to lower 50s across southwest Georgia. The weekend will be wonderful with some clouds return Sunday. Temperatures moderate for th first part of next week with some clouds. It should remain dry through this period.