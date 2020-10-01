Dougherty Co. to close Turtle Grove Park for renovations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Oct. 5, Turtle Grove Park will be closed for park renovations, according to Dougherty County Public Works.
The park is scheduled to be closed for around 60 days to complete the necessary renovations.
In August, the county board of commissioners voted to complete renovations to the park, totaling $198,449.
County officials said one of the major renovations to the park will be the installation of approximately 12,000 square feet of poured-in-place rubberized playground surfacing.
The existing wood chips will be replaced with safer and more durable padding made of recycled rubber, according to public works.
The renovations will also include the replacement of sun shields, which are in various parts of the park to provide shade to visitors. The new sun shields, as well as the playground surfacing, will feature the blue and green colors included in Dougherty County’s new logo. The poles will also receive a fresh coat of paint.
The contractor completing the work is Lanier Plans, Inc. out of Carrollton. SPLOST VII funds will be used for payment for the project which is set aside for park improvements.
County leaders said once the work is near completion, a grand opening date will be announced.
