Delightful fall weather continues

Although a tad milder in the 80s, fine fall weather continues across SGA. After today we’ve got another drop in temperatures. There’s a cold front on the way with a reinforcing shot of cool dry air. This air mass arrives tomorrow and extends through the weekend. Highs drop back into the 70s while lows dip into the upper 40s and 50s.
Few changes the next few days. Look for increasing clouds as a potential tropical cyclone moves into the Gulf of Mexico and sends moisture north. Right now, very little if any rain for SGA.
In the tropics, the NHC has increased the chances to 70% for Invest 91L to become a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days in the Caribbean. The second tropical wave is moving toward the Caribbean and it has a 20% chance for development. Stay tuned for updates.
