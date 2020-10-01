Crisp Regional serves students, staff with school clinic

“Our biggest challenge here, being in a rural area, is access to care. So, with the clinic being in the school, when parents don’t have transportation or don’t have, you know, the means to take their children back and forth, it provides a great service where we can see them, arrange transportation through family member, call in medicine, and have them delivered. So it’s kind of a complete circle of care, and I do feel like during this pandemic, it’s made a difference just because of the rural location we’re in," said Hobbs.