Crisp Regional serves students, staff with school clinic

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - School nurses are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic this school year.
Lori Hobbs, a nurse practitioner at Crisp County Primary School (CCPS), said the school clinic has already helped students and staff this semester.
Hobbs works for Crisp Regional’s healthcare system.
They recently took over a school-based clinic at Crisp County Primary school.
Hobbs said that working at CCPS has been the highlight of her career, even with the challenge of COVID-19.
“Our biggest challenge here, being in a rural area, is access to care. So, with the clinic being in the school, when parents don’t have transportation or don’t have, you know, the means to take their children back and forth, it provides a great service where we can see them, arrange transportation through family member, call in medicine, and have them delivered. So it’s kind of a complete circle of care, and I do feel like during this pandemic, it’s made a difference just because of the rural location we’re in," said Hobbs.
The school clinic provides routine wellness and sick exams, lab work, strep, flu, and COVID tests, immunizations and other services to meet the needs of all who walk in the door.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.