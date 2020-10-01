Crisp County Finds Success Despite Fight With Covid-19

“When we were able to finally get all of the team back together, it was like one big family reunion, and you could tell how much each other meant to one another." said Harber. "You know adversity can do a couple of things, it can tear you down or it can make you a whole lot better, and you know I think these guys, this coaching staff has the right make up, you know to get through the adversity and get back out here and get a sense of normalcy, has been really, really exciting.”