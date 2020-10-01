Crisp County Finds Success Despite Fight With Covid-19

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Cougars' build-up to their 2020 campaign has been a bit different, a scare involving Covid-19 caused the team to shut down practice this summer.
But the Cougars have persevered and are playing well.
Crisp County is off to a three and oh start to the year boasting shutouts in their first two contests. The Cougars would follow that up with a 20 point win over Eagles Landing, the five time defending state champs out of Single A private.
The Cougars are poised and looking to make another run at that triple A state title and head coach Brad Harber says fighting through this pandemic, has only made them better.
“When we were able to finally get all of the team back together, it was like one big family reunion, and you could tell how much each other meant to one another." said Harber. "You know adversity can do a couple of things, it can tear you down or it can make you a whole lot better, and you know I think these guys, this coaching staff has the right make up, you know to get through the adversity and get back out here and get a sense of normalcy, has been really, really exciting.”
The Cougars have a bye this week but they’ll be back in action next week when they hit the road to meet Upson-Lee.
