Cordele company launches t-shirt, TikTok fundraiser

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One company in Cordele recently took a unique approach to raise funds for frontline workers.
Sandy Smith, Customer Service Manager with Marvair Group, said the idea all started with a TikTok video.
She gathered a group of 100 company workers and made a dancing video to raise awareness and funds for Crisp Regional and Hands For Hope.
After the TikTok, she and her interns created t-shirts to sell and raise even more money.
She said that other companies across South Georgia should take the leap and do something to give back.
“I was a little hesitant at first. I did not know how it was going to turn out, or if anybody would join in. Then, the day before, I was on pins and needles. I didn’t know, I thought we would probably have about five or 10 people show up in the parking lot. We had over 100. It was just completely overwhelming, and I was so excited. So, anybody that’s wanting to do anything, wanting to reach out, wanting to do something in their community, I tell them to go for it. You know, put the fears aside and go for it because it’s completely worth it," said Smith.
With the funds raised from the shirts and their “Crisp Strong” GoFundMe account, Smith says they are also going to start a scholarship for a senior at Crisp County High School.
You can donate to the company’s GoFundMe here or purchase a shirt by calling (229) 273-3636 and then dialing extension 5323.
