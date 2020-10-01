Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of the Irwin County Indians

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Casey Soliday of the Irwin County Indians.
Friday was a special night for Indians.
It was their home opener, senior night, Head coach Casey Soliday’s first game back after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and the night they dedicated the field to their late head coach Buddy Nobles.
The Indians capitalized on this monumental night by defeating Wilkinson 44-0.
Cody Soliday connected with Garland Benyard on a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Garland also had two sacks and a safety on the night.
Coach Soliday told me he’s relieved to be out of the hospital and back on the sidelines.
“I had a lot of support while I was in there, a lot of texts, and calling me while I was in there. To get back on the field it was an awesome feeling. It was great to be able to get the community the W there and then all the things that were going on there it was a pretty special night. It was by far our best week of practice that we’ve had, you know, we had everybody back and that kind of thing. Even the whole week and the kids knowing everyone there and there weren’t any COVID issues by anything. You know, we had that great week of practice from that and that carried on over into the game," said Casey Soliday.
Coach Soliday said he’s starting to regain his strength and energy this week.
The Indians looking for win number two, Friday night against Tift County.
