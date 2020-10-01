City of Valdosta plans to host Halloween celebration

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Halloween is officially a month away. Due to the pandemic, the City of Valdosta plans to host a new event so everyone can safely celebrate.
“So the FestiFall this year is a new event. We kind of brainstormed this event and created it because we had a lot of feedback for parents wanting a safe environment for their kids to trick or treat this year so we knew that was very important,” said Ashlyn Johnson, Spokesperson for the City of Valdosta.
The event will be held on October 29 on the grass lawn across from City Hall.
Johnson tells me different city departments will participate in the event.
They will have themed booths with activities and trick or treating for the kids.
For safety, there will be sanitizer available, and all employees working the event will be wearing proper PPE.
Those attending are also required to wear a mask.
“We had to think and re-adapt this year so we are asking people to do that when they are trick or treating,” said Johnson.
On Halloween, the city’s spokesperson tells me they don’t have any restrictions and is leaving it up to parents.
They urge everyone to be mindful as we are still working to slow the spread of COVID-19.
To enjoy the holiday and minimize the spread, the city advises trick or treating with household members instead of large groups.
Other Halloween tips include:
- Wash hands before eating treats.
- Bring hand sanitizer and a flashlight.
- Avoid homemade treats, eat only factory wrapped candy.
- Do not participate in trick or treating if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
- Consider making a mask part of your child’s costume.
- Keep your distance when giving out treats
- Avoid having kids grab treats from bowls.
- And indicate your participation by turning light on or off for trick or treaters.
“We know that 2020 has been a rough year. We’ve had to adapt and overcome a lot of challenges so I know people want to enjoy the holidays. We are just asking everyone to do it safely,” said Johnson.
Festi Fest will be held on October 29 from 5:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.