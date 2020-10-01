Bond granted for Coffee Co. murder suspect

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, a superior court judge granted bond for one of the men indicted for the New Year’s 2020 death of Vann Brown in Coffee County.
The judge granted a $250,000 bond for Jeffrey Harper, with conditions.
Harper must stay at his Ambrose home, surrender his passport and pilot’s license, waive his fourth amendment protections, stay in Georgia, not fly, have no alcohol, and have no contact with any family related to the victim, according to the Coffee County Clerk’s Office.
Harper is one of eight men indicted in the death of Brown, 39, who died after a fight on New Year’s Day, according to Brandon Musgrove, the Coffee County coroner. Harper was indicted on malice murder and felony murder.
Musgrove said Brown died from asphyxiation in conjunction with multiple blunt force trauma injuries. He said Brown had a couple of cuts to his head but no gunshot wounds and that Brown was hit in the head with an object.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.