VPD gets grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) announced Wednesday that it was awarded a major traffic enforcement grant in the amount of $18,226.88 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) in Atlanta.
VPD got the grant in recognition of its lifesaving work as the coordinating agency of GOHS’ Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network.
“This is our way of supporting the Valdosta Police Department through its continued leadership, via Coordinator Sgt. Bucky Griffin and the Southern Region Traffic Enforcement Network. They’ve proven their dedication and this grant serves not only as recognition for that hard work but as means for continuing the GOHS mission of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roads,” Roger Hayes, GOHS law enforcement services director, said.
