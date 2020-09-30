Voices of COVID-19, Episode 4: Battling a pandemic from behind the blue line

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The fourth episode features Maj. Richard McCorkle of the Americus Police Department. He offered his perspective on how the virus has affected officers and his family. McCorkle also gave insight on what it’s been like for him to be an officer amid a pandemic.
Listen to the third episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
