Victim identified in fatal hit and run accident in Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The passenger that was killed in a hit and run crash in Adel has been identified.
It happened Monday morning on South Elm Street.
A woman told us that her father-in-law was the driver of the car the runaway driver hit. She tells me he and his friend were carpooling to work.
Cook County Coroner Tim Purvis said the passenger’s name was Dwight McDuffie, 53.
He was taken to the hospital in Valdosta, where he died.
“Well he had multiple force trauma, that’s the cause of death," said Purvis.
GSP and Adel police say a Chevy Tahoe collided with a Dodge Avenger, killing McDuffie.
They say the Tahoe driver left the scene.
Later, officers recovered the abandoned SUV parked in the woods, down a lane off Cook Street and Industrial Park Drive.
The crime investigator with Adel police tells us Georgia State Patrol is still tracking down leads, as of Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.