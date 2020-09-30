Thomasville solid waste landfill nears completion

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The expansion of a solid waste landfill in Thomasville is almost complete.
The city anticipates the cost to be about $4 million.
Solid Waste and Landfill Superintendent Jimmy Smith said this project has been in the works for about two years.
The purpose is to ensure groundwater systems are not contaminated with trash liquids.
Engineers installed a protective liner to help these liquids from developing into the system.
“Safe and sanitary disposal of waste that comes from our community, as well as all of our users that use our facility and not contaminating our groundwater system. We keep our fiduciary duty to our community and also exceed all of our expectations for users that enter our facility," said Smith.
Smith said they hope to be finished by the beginning of November and start utilizing it next January.
