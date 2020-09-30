Thomas Co. officials seeking information on woman who stole checks from church

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church. (Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Eyewitness News | September 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 5:48 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church.

Authorities say the woman has been writing the stolen checks in the Boston, Georgia area.

TCSO says a cash reward is being offered for information leading to her identification and arrest.

You can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 225-3315 or the Investigator Buddy Rhoden at (229) 516-0028.

