Thomas Co. officials seeking information on woman who stole checks from church

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church.
Authorities say the woman has been writing the stolen checks in the Boston, Georgia area.
TCSO says a cash reward is being offered for information leading to her identification and arrest.
You can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 225-3315 or the Investigator Buddy Rhoden at (229) 516-0028.
