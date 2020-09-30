2 separate Cordele accidents claim 3 lives

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two separate accidents in Cordele claimed three lives, according to the Cordele Police Department.
On Friday, around 9:30 p.m., Cordele police and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an accident on I-75 south that happened near Exit 101. Crisp County EMS, Crisp County Fire and Cordele Fire departments also responded.
Police said multiple vehicles were involved in the accident and two people were found dead at the scene.
Kurtavious Butts, 25, and Winetta Hawkins, 24, were identified as the victims.
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Special Crash Reconstruction Team (SCRT) responded and is working an investigation into what happened, according to Cordele police.
The second accident happened Monday, around 11 p.m.
Law enforcement responded to what they call a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Joe Wright Drive, near 27th Avenue. Brian Oliver, 48, was found dead at the scene, according to police.
The GSP SCRT members are investigating what happened in this incident as well.
“We are deeply saddened by these deaths and recognize these deadly accidents occurred at night when visibility is difficult," Lewis Green, Cordele police chief, said. "I ask that you be careful and ensure you’re being cautious on the roadways. If you saw something related to these two accidents, please call and provide us with those details.”
Anyone with any information on these two accidents is asked to contact the GSP Troop H Communications Center at (229) 386-3333 or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
