Safe and Sound: Office of Highway Safety marks Child Passenger Safety Week with virtual event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A car seat can be the difference in life in death for a child in the event of a crash.
“Car seats have been shown to save lives. They’re proven to work. And it’s something you can do. It’s simple, at a cost-effective way to keep your child safe,” Amanda Jackson, who is with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said.
Jackson said the National Highway Traffic Safety reports that 46 percent of car seats are misused.
“And then, issues can vary from seat to seat, depending on what you’re using. Which is why it’s so important families to get that car seats checked by a car seat technician,” Jackson said.
| You can find a certified technician in your area by clicking here. |
Jackson said there’s a safe way to still get this done during a pandemic.
On Saturday, a virtual car seat check was done. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety did this to make sure children arrive safely every trip, every time.
Jackson said all kids need to be in an approved car seat or booster seat until the child maxes out the height or weight.
“Most seven and eight-year-olds are not 57 inches tall. And that booster seats (gives) that really nice middle-ground for kids who are too big for a car seat, but are still too small for a seat belt. It boosts the child up, so the seat belts on their shoulder and their hips versus their stomach and their neck,” she said.
Also, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends rear-facing for as long as possible.
Don’t forget, you can also get a ticket or fined for not having your child in the proper car seat.
Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 20-26.
