Police: Lee Co. bicyclist seriously injured in Albany crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A bicyclist from Lee County was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
An APD press release said the wreck happened around 7:15 p.m. at West 3rd Avenue and West 2nd Avenue.
Police reported that the driver of a Ford Ranger was heading west on West 3rd Avenue when the vehicle and the bicyclist collided at the intersection of West 2nd Avenue.
The bicyclist was taken by EMS to the emergency center with serious injuries, APD said.
Officers said they were not able to interview the bicyclist and that the direction of travel and what street he was on has not yet been determined by investigators.
Police said the driver of the Ford was not injured.
APD is actively investigating this case.
