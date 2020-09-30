Player of the Week: Jacurri Brown

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s player of the week features Jacurri Brown of the Lowndes Vikings.
Jacurri Brown exposed Lee County’s defense on the ground and through the air.
Rushing for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Brown connected with Dominique Marshall on a 39-yard TD pass to gave Lowndes a 22-6 lead in the final seconds of the first half.
As the Vikings gear up for Valdosta in Week 6, Brown knows they’ll be a problem for the Wildcats.
“All of us together, just going to one goal just trying to score, run up the scoreboard. It just playcalling right there, we had the one-on-one matchup with the corner right there. Me and Marshall used to work out all the time, even before we weren’t supposed to have a ball together. It gives the defensive coordinator a lot to think about. When you got me and you got Marshall on the edge, you got a good running game, you got Jaylee. I mean that’s a lot, that’s a hard job to do, a guy that’s going to stop that should get paid a lot of money," said Brown.
The Vikings have a bye week this week and will face Valdosta on Week 6.
