Phoebe celebrates its ‘Healthcare Heroes’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital designated Wednesday, Sept. 30 as “Celebrating Healthcare Heroes Day."
The hospital system said it’s a day to celebrate all members of the Phoebe family and their extraordinary efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
“These last six months have been difficult for everyone across southwest Georgia, but few have felt the weight of this pandemic like the members of the Phoebe family,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO. “They have faced unprecedented challenges with courage, ingenuity and devotion, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Celebrating Healthcare Heroes Day includes a specially catered meal for Phoebe employees at each hospital campus, and every employee will receive a “healthcare superhero” cape.
“COVID-19 has definitely shown that healthcare workers are true heroes. Employees in every department across our organization have worked incredibly hard through this pandemic and have selflessly put the needs of our patients and community above their own,” said Tony Welch, Phoebe Putney Health System chief human resources officer. “Feeding everyone a special meal and handing out superhero capes are just small tokens of gratitude, but we think it’s important to recognize these heroic efforts and ensure all members of the Phoebe family hear that ‘thank you’ loud and clear.”
Celebrating Healthcare Heroes also includes a focus on team members' emotional wellbeing. In addition to a series of emotional and mental health videos Phoebe produced, Rev. Will Runyon, Phoebe’s director of chaplain services, and Sara Cornwell, the lead therapist for the Phoebe Employee Assistance Program, will be rounding on all departments throughout the day.
“Just as we support the spiritual and emotional needs of our patients and their families, it is equally as important to reach out to our Phoebe family members,” said Runyon. “It takes incredible strength to endure what our teams have faced over the last six months. We are here for them, and we will continue to do all we can to support their emotional wellbeing.”
While this celebration is the first officially-designated event honoring Phoebe’s “healthcare heroes," employees have enjoyed a massive outpouring of community support since the beginning of the COVID-19 fight, the hospital system said. From the donation of tens of thousands of meals and personal protective equipment to a steady stream of thank you cards, supportive emails, and social posts, the hospital system said the community has gone above and beyond.
