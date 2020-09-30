PCOM student club starts mentoring program with Moultrie Boys and Girls Club

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Members of the Student National Medical Association Club (SNMA), a PCOM South Georgia student-led organization, will soon be mentors for Moultrie youth.
SNMA has created a mentorship program with the Moultrie Boys and Girls Club.
Chizoba Akunwanne, SNMA community service liaison, said she was inspired to create this program after serving as a mentor over the summer for high school students interested in medicine.
Those mentors will be working with two programs at the Moultrie Boys and Girls Club.
The mentors will be facilitating discussions on topics like peer pressure, friendships and finances.
The mentoring program will begin virtually this fall.
