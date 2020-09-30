Next cold front drier and cooler

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretty hard to beat a phenomenal forecast the next 7 days. Clear skies and an autumn air mass dominates into next week.
Thanks to our next cold front ushering in a reinforcing shot of cool dry air, an extended dry period continues. A slight chance of rain next Tuesday, otherwise temperatures moderate a bit but readings remain below to near average into the middle of next week.
In the tropics, the NHC has increased the chance to 60% for a tropical wave to gain energy in the Caribbean the next 5 days. It’s been 10 days since T.S. Beta made landfall along the coast of Texas. Since then a lull in tropical activity.
