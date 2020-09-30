Motor Carrier officers battle distracted driving on coastal roads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) conducted a Port Check and Distracted Driving detail this week in East Georgia. This operation focused on inspecting commercial motor vehicles (CMV) transporting intermodal containers, CMVs transporting hazardous materials, and unsafe operations of a CMV.
The detail took place along the I-95/I-16 corridors and the areas near the Port of Savannah. MCCD officers issued citations for Following too Closely (5 violations), Improper Lane Usage (40 violations), and Cell Phone Usage (103 violations).
MCCD officers conducted 316 non-hazmat inspections, 151 hazmat inspections, and placed 28 CMVs and nine drivers out of service.
“With the expansion of the Port of Savannah and the increase in congestive commercial motor vehicle traffic, it is imperative for CMV drivers to conduct pre-trip inspections to ensure the equipment they are operating is safe to be on Georgia’s roadways,” said Major Jeremy Vickery, MCCD Commanding Officer.
“I encourage all CMV operators to be aware of their surroundings and to avoid being distracted when operating a vehicle typically weighing 80,000 pounds or more.”
This detail is one of many conducted throughout the year to ensure safer driving habits of commercial motor vehicle operators.
