High speed I-75 chase ends with 2 arrests

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - In the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, Hahira Police Department officers working on I-75 noticed a car moving at a high rate of speed. Radar showed it going 100 miles per hour in the 70 mph speed limit zone.
As they activated their blue lights and siren, the driver of the car turned off all the vehicle lights and proceeded north at a high rate of speed, swerving onto the shoulder, driving erratically and then got off at Exit 39 in Adel, according to police.
The car then turned to get back on the southbound side of the interstate but crashed into the wall.
Officers then saw a man in a blue hoodie running across West 4th Street in Adel, and Adel police gave chase.
Hahira officers stayed with the car and the passenger, identified as Richelle Duncan, had active warrants from Broward County, Fla.
A temporary Arkansas tag was attached by rubber bands to a Georgia tag that came back to the correct car, a black Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen in Broward County.
Duncan was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with fugitive from justice.
The driver of the car, Keyshawn Knight, was apprehended in Adel and was turned over to Hahira police and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
He was charged with speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a motor vehicle and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.