Ga. 2020 Senate candidates arrive in Albany during tour around the state

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eight candidates running in Georgia’s 2020 Senate Special Election were scheduled to tour the Peach State, looking for more fair and balanced media coverage.
However, only four candidates made it to Albany Tuesday night. Around the same time of the tour, President Donald Trump faced off in the first debate with presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The Senate candidates showed unity when addressing the lack of coverage on all of the political campaigns in their race.
“Candidates know that we’re not getting any press coverage and it’s important to get our message out because the country is as Charlie showed, headed for a financial catastrophe,” said Independent candidate Allen Buckley.
“I’m here because of injustice, we’re here because of unfairness. We believe what needs to happen is we need to cover the voices, report all the choices,” said Libertarian candidate Brian Slowinski.
"It is clear that Georgia has a bright future. The question becomes, who’s gonna be included in that future and who’s gonna be left behind,” said Independent candidate Elbert Bartell.
“We took a proactive approach and said, ‘Well, we know how to write, we know how to get to the media.' And guess what? Today, the media showed up. Showed up every place we went and I love it,” said Republican candidate Annette Davis Jackson.
The event kicked off around 9:30 Tuesday night.
They had several stops Tuesday for the “Cover the Voices Report All the Choices” media tour. Those stops included Macon, Columbus, Atlanta, Savannah, Augusta, with their final stop being in Albany.
Senator Kelly Loeffler currently holds the seat up for grabs on Nov. 3.
Only four of the eight candidates were scheduled for the Albany stop.
