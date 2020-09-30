Dougherty Devils Seek Success On And Off The Gridiron

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While the Dougherty county schools are getting ready to kickoff their football seasons this Friday, there’s another area team taking the field this weekend looking to make Albany proud.
The Dougherty Devils are a semi-pro football team set to begin play this weekend in the United football league, with a goal of finding success both on and off the field for their athletes.
The Devils boast over 40 players ranging from ages 16 and up, practicing 6 days a week.
Head coach Regheem Lincey tells us they want to keep the guys off the streets and his players recognize this is an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.
“Keep us out the street, keep our mind busy, you know it’s something to do every day, we are out here for hours, a lot of these guys are out here for hours, if I’m out here every day, I have to make something out of it, you know what I’m saying.” said Devils defensive tackle Quaytavious Lowe.
“It’s always good to have a backbone, a support system and with us coming together not knowing each other, none of us knew each other from different cities, but we all came together as a family.” says Devils defensive back Billy Rushing.
“We’re coming together, you know it’s going to take a lot to build a team but it’s coming along, it’s coming along great, we’re a great group as a team, we’re great minded and they listen, we’ll get there, we’ve come a long way and we’ll get there.” says Devils quarterback Queshun Bradley.
The devils will open their season against Savannah this Saturday in Thomasville.
Kickoff is set for 4:30pm.
