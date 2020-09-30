Cordele family wants justice and answers after man hit by vehicle

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) -A Cordele family is planning final arrangements for Brian Oliver as they continue to hunt for justice and answers in his death.
On Monday night, Cordele Police, Crisp County EMS, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, according to a press release by Cordele Police.
It happened on Joe Oliver Drive near 27th Avenue, just before 11 p.m.
The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Cordele man, Brian Oliver.
“I’m heartbroken, angry, saddened, just confused,” his sister, Tomeka Oliver, said.
As law enforcement continues to investigate, Oliver’s family does too.
Limited information is known at this time.
“Just want justice for him because you know that ain’t right for nobody to just hit nobody and keep going without even checking on them,” Brian’s brother-in-law, Tamark Kirnes said.
Cordele Police could not confirm or deny if investigators are calling the incident a “hit and run.”
The family told us Oliver was walking to a family member’s house that night. They said he was walking over to clean a vehicle to earn a little extra cash.
They told us he was disabled.
“I’m gonna miss taking care of my brother every day. I’m gonna miss seeing his smile. Miss talking to him, calling me every day" said Tomeka.
"Miss his smile and his fun-ness. He was a fun person. He never bothered anybody,” Kirnes added.
As final arrangements are being made right now, family members have one request from the Cordele community.
“If your conscious is getting to you, best thing to do is turn yourself in because you’re not gonna be able to sleep at night,” Tomeka said.
“My prayer is that the person or persons who struck and killed my nephew, I pray that God will just touch their heart and they just come forward and turn themselves in,” said Brian Oliver’s uncle, Bobby Fenn.
Cordele Police and Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team are investigating.
Cordele Police said they are only assisting in the investigation and referred all comments to GSP.
We reached out to GSP for an update in the case but have yet to hear back.
