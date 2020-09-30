Board & Brush craft event in downtown Albany moved to October 16

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As fall rolls in, so does a new event.
Board and Brush on the Flint kick off in two weeks.
It was originally scheduled for this Friday but was moved to October 16.
It’s an opportunity to put your crafty paint skills to use on wooden boards.
They expect around 50 people to participate.
Ameer Carminer, the Director of Marketing for the Flint River Entertainment Complex, said social distancing guidelines will be in place.
"We are requiring participants to wear masks up until they reach their designated area. We will have spaces marked clearly throughout the Veteran’s Park Amphitheater so that people know how to social distance correctly.”
Carminer said hand sanitizer will also be available for people to use.
Board and Brush events will come with adult beverages depending on which package you choose.
All the festivities kick off at 6 p.m. at the Veteran’s Park Amphitheater.
For admission packages and other information, click here.
