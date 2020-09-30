Albany eatery hosts presidential debate watch party

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many people in Albany were looking forward to hearing the debate between President Donald Trump and candidate Joe Biden.
A watch party was held at a locally owned eatery in Albany.
Festivities at the SandTrap Club 5.0′s event space kicked off around 8:30 Tuesday night.
Many came out to watch, and some told us why and if their picks for candidates would be changed after the debate.
“I originally came to Cafe 5.0 for my girlfriend’s birthday and I end up watching the debate,” said one person at the watch party.
“I think my opinion is firmly set,” said another attendee.
“It’s important for us to really pay attention to both candidates and the things that both candidates have to offer," said a woman who came to the event.
Around a dozen people showed up to watch the debate at the Sandtrap.
