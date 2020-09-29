Wildlife officials warn of invasive lizard

U. S. Geological Survey student contractor Danny Haro from Georgia Southern University with a tegu caught in a trap in western Tattnall County. (Source: G.O.N.)
By Dave Miller | September 29, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 1:39 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The disruption of the ecosystem and the devastation caused by the Burmese Python in the Florida Everglades is widely known and well-documented.

Georgia wildlife advocates are hopeful that Georgia won’t endure its own version of a catastrophic invasion by the Argentine tegu, which has been found in Toombs and Tatnall Counties.

No one is sure how the non-native tegus got loose in Georgia, but they will eat most anything, including the eggs of other species. Females can lay 35 eggs a year.

Adults captured in Georgia have been three feet or longer. In comparison, none of Georgia’s native lizards are less than a foot long. Six tegus have been collected in Tattnall and Toombs counties this year.

