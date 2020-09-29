Wildlife officials warn of invasive lizard

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The disruption of the ecosystem and the devastation caused by the Burmese Python in the Florida Everglades is widely known and well-documented.
Georgia wildlife advocates are hopeful that Georgia won’t endure its own version of a catastrophic invasion by the Argentine tegu, which has been found in Toombs and Tatnall Counties.
No one is sure how the non-native tegus got loose in Georgia, but they will eat most anything, including the eggs of other species. Females can lay 35 eggs a year.
Adults captured in Georgia have been three feet or longer. In comparison, none of Georgia’s native lizards are less than a foot long. Six tegus have been collected in Tattnall and Toombs counties this year.
Get the full story here from Georgia Outdoor News.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.