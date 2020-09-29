Warner Robins man arrested for rape, other sex offenses in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man from Warner Robbins was arrested in Lee County on numerous sexual offenses, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office special victim’s unit arrested Bryan Tyler Arnold, 20, of Warner Robins on Monday, following a three-day investigation.
Arnold was charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation.
He is currently being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.
