1 wanted for murder in Camilla shooting

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting out of Camilla, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Kentravius Gardner is wanted on malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Gardner is wanted in connection to the death of Justin West, 32.
The GBI said the incident happened at 116 Spence Street, which is Gardner’s current address.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
