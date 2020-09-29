Victorian Christmas not happening in the traditional sense. What’s next for Thomasville’s holiday season?

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - While a Thomasville tradition will not take place this holiday season, there are new options to keep you in the Christmas spirit.
Director of Downtown Development April Norton said tough decisions and changes are not just happening in downtown Thomasville, but across the nation.
“We want to make sure that everyone here continues to support the commerce, support our small businesses by creating designated holiday shopping and dining events to draw folks in, in a safe and inviting way into our downtown," said Norton.
An event merchants started, Norton said Victorian Christmas involves shopping and dining in downtown Thomasville.
Victorian Christimas will not happen this year because of the pandemic. However, the city still plans to ring in the holiday spirit.
Holiday Open House, Small Business Saturday and extended shopping hours on Sunday throughout December will all be included to kick off the season.
They’ve added an extra event to continue supporting businesses, and stay true to the roots of Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas.
“We’ve added some holiday sip and shop events as well. The Friday of Victorian Christmas, the Friday leading up to, and the Friday beyond leading up to Christmas. There are three designated extended hours dedicated shopping events," said Norton.
Norton said they’re going above and beyond with decorations this year.
While large twinkling lights and wreaths will be up, they’re also adding murals on every corner of downtown.
“We have a great community partner with the Center for the Arts that will be activating our downtown in the month of November for the Wildlife Arts Festival. Those community partnerships and the partnerships with our downtown merchants are truly the success that we are able to bring to our locals and to our visitors," said Norton.
The success of downtown merchants is what Norton said makes the events like Victorian Christmas such a full experience.
She said they’re involved in the decision-making process to make these events possible.
“We look forward to really expanding a magical holiday season here in downtown," said Norton.
During these events, there will also be an opportunity to win “downtown dollars” and a holiday passport to use during your shopping and dining experience.
