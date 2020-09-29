Unseasonably cool the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Light to moderate rain continues as a cold front slides across SGA! Ahead of the front heavier pockets of rain while behind it light showers and cooler temperatures. Gradual clearing through the evening as drier air filter in followed by much cooler lows low 50s.
This cool crisp autumn air settles in with sunny pleasant days and highs in the 70s and clear cool nights in the 50s. The airmass relaxes a bit Thursday as highs top around 80 however another front pushes in with a reinforcing shot of cool dry air to end the week and extend into the weekend. Although the air mass slowly modifies there’s only a slight chance of rain Sunday otherwise the long dry stretch extends into next week.
In the tropics, the NHC has highlighted an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean Sea with a 50% chance of tropical development the next 5 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.