Turner Center seeks artists for ‘ARToberfest’

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta is seeking artist vendors for its third annual “ARToberfest.” (Source: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts)
By Jennifer Morejon | September 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 7:19 PM

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta is seeking artist vendors for its third annual “ARToberfest.”

Local and regional artists are invited to participate.

Sementha Mathews, the executive director at the Turner Center for the Arts, said this year is especially important.

Because of the pandemic, artists have lost the opportunity to sell their work or perform.

Now, they’ll have that opportunity.

Artists are needed for this year's ARToberfest. (Source: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts)
Fine art will be displayed and sold on site. (Source: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts)

“So the Artoberfest this year is even that much more important to us to really bring the artists out here and say to our community come out and support these artists that really bring quality of life to our community," said Mathews.

Local bands will perform live. There will be various food trucks and restaurants selling treats as well.

The arts show and festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Turner Center’s Art Park.

If you’re an artist and want to showcase your work, contact the center to apply.

