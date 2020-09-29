2 SWGA Friday football games canceled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Friday night Southwest Georgia football games have been canceled.
Thomas County Central’s game against Valdosta was canceled because of COVID-19 cases among the Yellow Jackets. Head Coach Ashley Anders told WALB News 10 that 25 players and one coach have been quarantined.
Pelham’s game against Cairo was also canceled.
The Hornets are quarantining for the second time, just days after their first quarantine ended. Head Coach Dondrial Pinkins said seven players are still in isolation, either because of contact tracing or testing positive.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.