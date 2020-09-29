SOWEGA Rising: COVID-19 work not finished yet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia organization says they’re doing their part to help others during the pandemic.
SOWEGA Rising recently presented a video to the Dougherty County Commission, highlighting their latest contributions in the community.
Organization leaders said their work isn’t done.
After the video rolled all the way through, Sherrell Byrd with SOWEGA Rising updated the commission on upcoming projects.
“We, additionally, are doing work around the 2020 Census, and we continue to do that. We also are partnering with ‘A Club’ in their fight for lower utility bills. We know that utility bills are also a major issue right now, always has been, but now, even more compounded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People that have been out of work are needing to catch up on their bills, and so we’re asking for things like (a) moratorium on late fees, as well as cut-offs, so that people can navigate this time right now that we’re all facing in our country and in our city," said Byrd.
