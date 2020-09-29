SOWEGA Rising: COVID-19 work not finished yet

“We, additionally, are doing work around the 2020 Census, and we continue to do that. We also are partnering with ‘A Club’ in their fight for lower utility bills. We know that utility bills are also a major issue right now, always has been, but now, even more compounded because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People that have been out of work are needing to catch up on their bills, and so we’re asking for things like (a) moratorium on late fees, as well as cut-offs, so that people can navigate this time right now that we’re all facing in our country and in our city," said Byrd.