Search underway for Adel hit and run driver

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement is looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run in Adel.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Monday, around South Elm Street in Adel.
Officers said a Chevy Tahoe collided with a Dodge Avenger, killing a passenger in the car. They say the Tahoe driver left the scene.
They later recovered the abandoned SUV parked in the woods, down a lane off Cook Street and Industrial Park Drive.
Adel Police Department Chief Investigator Chris Griffin said GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team did a reconstruction Monday at the crash location.
He said the case was turned over to GSP.
Griffin said was scheduled for Tuesday at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon
The Adel Police Department said they’re continuing their search for the driver and are following some leads.
