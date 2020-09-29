New veteran outpatient clinic opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Tuesday to celebrate the new veteran’s outpatient clinic in Valdosta.
“This has been a long time coming project, it’s been in the works for years. We were an inadequate facility for several years that really hasn’t been able to completely meet the needs of our veterans, so we needed a more modernized facility,” said Dr. Dung Nguyen, the chief medical officer for the new clinic.
Nguyen said they were in need of more space and services to better accommodate the needs of veterans in this area.
The new facility is 13,000 square feet.
Services include primary care, mental health, specimen collection and telehealth.
Now, you can find an enrollment office, which was not provided in the old clinic. There are multiple lab draw stations. There is a new women’s health GYN consult room as well. There will be health coaches available to assist veterans in reaching their health and well-being goals. Patients will also have a one-stop-shop where they are brought to a consultation room and providers meet the patient in sequential order.
“It’s all very patient-oriented and friendly. We all as staff, come to the patients as opposed to the patient having to go to different places and different rooms. It just delivers the health care more efficiently,” said Nguyen.
The new VA clinic will serve veterans from Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties.
It’s located at 348 Enterprise Drive. It opened on Aug. 4.
