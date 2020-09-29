‘I just want justice’: A mother’s plea for her son after Camilla fatal shooting

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Barbara West-Cross wants to know why someone shot and killed her son.
“This boy is the most humble person in the world that you can imagine," West-Cross, Justin West’s mother, said. “I don’t wish this on nobody. It’s like your heart is on the ground in so many tiny pieces. That you can’t put it back together."
The incident:
West, 32, was shot and killed Friday. The incident happened in the 100 block of Spence Street.
GBI said Kentravius Gardner is wanted on multiple charges. That includes malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Agents said West was killed late Friday night at Gardner’s home.
West’s mother said her son was turning 34-years-old in just two months.
“He has eight kids. He took the time for all of them. He took the time for all eight," West-Cross said.
She said pushing through the loss of her son is the most horrible thing in her life.
Though through this, she doesn’t want to hate the person who did this, even though it may take a long time to forgive.
“I just want justice. I don’t want anybody to do anything to him, none of that. I just want justice, but I want justice the legal way. I don’t want justice the wrong way," said West-Cross.
