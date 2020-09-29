GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Mitchell Co.

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a Mitchell County officer-involved shooting that involved a Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
On Tuesday, around 1:11 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mitchell County.
The GBI said preliminary information indicates that a Grady County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment malfunction in northern Grady County. The driver of the vehicle then sped up to try and get away.
The vehicle pursuit continued into Mitchell County in the Branchville Road area. At one point, the GBI said both vehicles came to a stop and the deputy exited his vehicle in an attempt to use his taser on the driver to make an arrest. The driver then drove towards the deputy and the deputy fired shots at the driver in the vehicle.
The driver of the truck continued to drive and the deputy got back in his vehicle and continued to chase him, according to the GBI.
The driver eventually stopped at the intersection of State Highway 97 and Mt. Olive Road, where deputies from Mitchell and Decatur counties had arrived to assist.
They saw that the driver had been hit by gunfire, and they gave first aid. The driver was taken to the hospital for additional treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident.
A pistol was found at the scene and was also determined to have been stolen from Grady County.
The GBI did not release the man’s identity.
The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, which will be turned over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
According to the GBI, this is the 75th officer-involved shooting the agency has been requested to investigate in 2020.
