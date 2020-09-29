Showers to a light rain and cooling temperatures are expected Today. There will be some thunderstorms along and easy of I-75 Today. Clearing and cooler Tonight. Sunshine dominates the rest of the week. Highs in the mid 70s everyday except Thursday when we warm to the lower 80s. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 50s with some of the coolest locations reaching the upper 40s Saturday morning. Clouds increase some later in the weekend.