Dougherty County Schools implement safety measures at Hugh Mills Stadium

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2020 high school football season will officially be kicking off this Friday for Dougherty County Schools.
DCSS put a halt on fall sports after a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.
As the number of cases dropped Superintendent Kenneth Dyer gave the go-ahead for fall sports to resume.
As teams get ready to play at Hugh Mills stadium Dyer said they’ve implemented several safety protocols.
Such as touchless ticketing, temperature checks at the gate, mask mandates, and social distancing within the stands.
Dyer said for game one. fan capacity will be 30 percent.
Dyer told me they’re excited to get their football seasons going.
“The extracurricular activities really make the high school experience memorable and we wanted to make sure we provided our students with these opportunities, if it was safe to do so, maintaining safety as our top priority. I’m really excited for our students to have this opportunity to take the field. I’ll be on the sideline with my mask on cheering on the Dougherty High Trojans as they try to strive for victory Friday night," said Dyer.
The first game of the season at Hugh Mills features Dougherty and Turner County.
Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m...
