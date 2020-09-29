DCSS sees first COVID-19 positive since classroom entry re-phasing plan

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following the school system’s first day back to school in its classroom re-phasing plan, the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) has seen its first positive COVID-19 test.
During a Zoom call with the media, Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said a teacher from Alice Coachman Elementary School tested positive for the virus on Monday. Monday marked DCSS' first day back in the classroom for some students after starting the school year with virtual learning.
Dyer said the school system contacted parents and told students in the classroom to quarantine on Tuesday.
Because the Department of Public Health was closed at the time, Dyer said the classroom’s seating chart was shown to the health agency when it opened back up. The department said the students were spaced out enough and there were enough protocols in place that students could return back to the classroom on Wednesday, according to Dyer.
On Tuesday, Dyer pointed out, the classroom was deep cleaned.
