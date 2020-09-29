Dawson man speaks out on city’s late trash pick-up

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Dawson man says his trash has not been picked up for a number of days.
Rev. Ezekiel Holley said his trash is overflowing.
He said Transwaste Dawson did not pick it up Thursday, as scheduled weekly.
Holley said this has been a recurring issue and feels it’s unfair since he pays $31 a month for the service.
“Every month, if we don’t pay by the 15th, there is a surcharge of $6-7 that we have to pay. Of course, I’ve never been late so far. So it’s a one-sided deal," said Holley.
Holley recently addressed the city’s attorney and city council about the problem.
WALB reached out to the city’s manager for comment about the late pick-up by email and by phone, and he directed us to the TransWaste company for comment. WALB attempted to contact TransWaste by phone, but have not heard back.
