Arrest made in Bacon Co. theft

ALMA, Ga. (WALB) - An employee was arrested for an alleged decade-long theft at an Alma business, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
On Sept. 25, the GBI arrested Constance “Connie” Johnson, 54, and charged her with felony theft by taking.
On December 4, 2019, the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to conduct an investigation regarding theft allegations at an Alma business.
The GBI said its investigation found that Johnson, a long-time employee of D. L. Lee & Sons Meat, had stolen approximately $4.5 million over a 10-year period from the business.
The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at (912) 389-4103 or the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at (912) 287-4395.
